Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Insider Activity

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,610.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $158,116 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

