Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Cut to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SURF has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Surface Oncology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered Surface Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Surface Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SURF opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Surface Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology ( NASDAQ:SURF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Surface Oncology by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Surface Oncology by 440.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Surface Oncology by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25,464 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Surface Oncology by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 47,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the provision of biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment for the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

