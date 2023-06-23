TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,585 ($33.08) and last traded at GBX 2,585 ($33.08). 31,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 67,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,540 ($32.50).

TBC Bank Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,398.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,333.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, insurance, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, overdraft, and pawnshop loans; and term deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.