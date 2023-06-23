TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 335,933 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 278,419 shares.The stock last traded at $31.29 and had previously closed at $31.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.
TechTarget Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $878.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,269,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TechTarget Company Profile
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
See Also
