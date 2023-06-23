Terra Classic Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $543.27 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $543.27 million and approximately $62.55 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002204 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002478 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,846,272,085,329 coins and its circulating supply is 5,824,191,098,840 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

