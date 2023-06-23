Tezos (XTZ) Market Cap Achieves $727.39 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Tezos has a total market cap of $727.39 million and $13.60 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002565 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008913 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002202 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002525 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001030 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 963,723,171 coins and its circulating supply is 942,555,727 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.