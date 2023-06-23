The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cooper Companies makes up 5.7% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $15,864,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.89.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

COO opened at $373.12 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $395.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $374.95 and a 200-day moving average of $353.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

