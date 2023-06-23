The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $14.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GTES. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.35.

Gates Industrial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GTES stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.54. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.10 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.08%. Research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $545,029,827.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $578,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,974.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $545,029,827.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Gates Industrial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

