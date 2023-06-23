The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

