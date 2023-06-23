The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $21,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after buying an additional 520,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after buying an additional 608,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,343,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,209,796,000 after buying an additional 502,985 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,731,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,876,000 after buying an additional 468,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progressive Price Performance

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,465. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.59. 341,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.15. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $109.42 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The company has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

