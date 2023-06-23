The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Trading Down 7%

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Rating) shares dropped 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 640 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The Star Entertainment Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08.

About The Star Entertainment Group

(Get Rating)

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.