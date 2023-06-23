Theta Fuel Achieves Market Cap of $240.59 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $240.59 million and $6.06 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,183,929,247 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

