ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) CEO James G. Reinhart Sells 25,110 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) CEO James G. Reinhart sold 25,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $64,030.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
ThredUp Trading Down 1.2 %
ThredUp stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.77.
ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $75.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. Research analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.10.
About ThredUp
ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on ThredUp from StockNews.com
- MercadoLibre’s Growth Story More Exciting Than Amazon, Alibaba
- Baidu: Why It’s One Of The Best Chinese Stocks To Own
- Is 3M’s Dividend Really In Danger? $20 Billion In Lawsuits
- FactSet Research Systems Falls Into The Buy Zone
- Five stocks we like better than ThredUp
Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.