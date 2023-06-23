ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) CEO James G. Reinhart Sells 25,110 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) CEO James G. Reinhart sold 25,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $64,030.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ThredUp Trading Down 1.2 %

ThredUp stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.77.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $75.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. Research analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Upfront Ventures Management LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,748,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ThredUp by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,655,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after buying an additional 2,701,011 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in ThredUp by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after buying an additional 2,591,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ThredUp by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,284,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after buying an additional 1,904,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

