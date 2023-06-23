Threshold Price Hits $0.0274 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $274.09 million and $252.11 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 51.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018498 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013860 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,934.18 or 0.99913462 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02102155 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $11,467,341.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

