Threshold Price Up 59.1% Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $285.66 million and $343.65 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 59.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00020178 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00013973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,696.40 or 0.99813995 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02102155 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $11,467,341.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.