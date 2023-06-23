Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0280 on Top Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded 37% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $279.56 million and $170.92 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded 59.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017171 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018161 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,433.42 or 0.99944051 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02102155 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $11,467,341.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

