Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Tigo Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Tigo Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Tigo Energy stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Tigo Energy has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy Inc have entered into a business combination agreement to acquire Roth CH Acquisition IV Co

