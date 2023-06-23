Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.59). Approximately 2,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 165,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.60).

Time Out Group Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of £148.54 million, a P/E ratio of -642.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 46.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 40.51.

About Time Out Group

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail, events, and sponsorship business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising, local marketing solutions, and live events tickets, as well as is involved in the e-commerce transactions and franchise activities.

