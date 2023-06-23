tomiNet Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $316.53 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. tomiNet has a market cap of $316.53 million and $32.21 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for $4.79 or 0.00015568 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, tomiNet has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC.

tomiNet was first traded on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,146,338 tokens. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 4.52748406 USD and is down -7.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $32,361,443.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

