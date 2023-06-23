TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 164,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 85,118 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.91. 178,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,756. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.21. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $141.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.