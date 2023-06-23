Traders Purchase Large Volume of VanEck Semiconductor ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:SMH)

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 58,045 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 37% compared to the average daily volume of 42,309 put options.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.53. 5,940,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,557,663. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $155.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

