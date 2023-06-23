TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $834.71.

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total value of $2,641,502.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,477 shares of company stock valued at $29,498,594 over the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,365 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDG opened at $850.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $790.19 and its 200 day moving average is $728.06. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $858.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

