Transparent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.97 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.71 and its 200 day moving average is $98.81.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

