Transparent Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.4% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,801,000 after acquiring an additional 121,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,854,000 after acquiring an additional 741,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,360,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,893,000 after acquiring an additional 90,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $214.79 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

