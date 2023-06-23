Transparent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,666 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 112,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 109,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

