Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,050 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,200 ($15.36) to GBX 1,050 ($13.44) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 890 ($11.39) to GBX 1,000 ($12.80) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 820 ($10.49) to GBX 850 ($10.88) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $986.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $10.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.3013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.65%.

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

