Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,050 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,200 ($15.36) to GBX 1,050 ($13.44) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 890 ($11.39) to GBX 1,000 ($12.80) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 820 ($10.49) to GBX 850 ($10.88) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $986.43.
Travis Perkins Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $10.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $13.23.
Travis Perkins Increases Dividend
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Travis Perkins from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Travis Perkins
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.