Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stake Increased by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 511,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,469 shares during the period. Trip.com Group makes up about 10.7% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $19,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,195,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 342.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,463,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 4,421,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $34.34. 919,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,980,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.53. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $40.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TCOM shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

