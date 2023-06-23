TRON (TRX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.21 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TRON has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $5.21 billion and $185.41 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008819 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002625 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002192 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000909 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002525 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000954 BTC.
TRON Profile
TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,989,699,168 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
TRON Coin Trading
