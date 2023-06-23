Truist Financial Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $177.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.
DRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.54.
Darden Restaurants Stock Performance
Shares of DRI opened at $162.13 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $111.38 and a 12-month high of $168.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.42.
Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants
In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Darden Restaurants from StockNews.com
- Can The SAFE Act Light Up High Hopes For Cannabis Industry?
- NRG Fastest Mover in S&P As Activist Investor Pushes For Change
- MercadoLibre’s Growth Story More Exciting Than Amazon, Alibaba
- Baidu: Why It’s One Of The Best Chinese Stocks To Own
- Five stocks we like better than Darden Restaurants
Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.