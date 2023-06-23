TSP Capital Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Trading Down 0.2 %
Medtronic stock opened at $87.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
