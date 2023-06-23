TSP Capital Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 4.0% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Silver Trust worth $11,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 36,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.52. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.