TSP Capital Management Group LLC Takes $7.54 Million Position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 851,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,540,000. Adeia comprises approximately 2.7% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.81% of Adeia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Adeia in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADEA opened at $10.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Adeia Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.25. Adeia had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a positive return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $117.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Adeia Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.99%.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

