TSP Capital Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Chemed makes up 1.2% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chemed by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,914,000 after buying an additional 230,531 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth $98,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $71,705,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 144.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 2,529.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after buying an additional 62,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Up 0.6 %

CHE stock opened at $549.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $546.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.67. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $570.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $560.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 37.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at $65,685,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total transaction of $1,578,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,422,463.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,685,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,624 shares of company stock worth $4,654,829 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also

