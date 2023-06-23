Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Two Harbors Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.6% per year over the last three years. Two Harbors Investment has a payout ratio of 74.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $46,299.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,941.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $51,477.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 93,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,210.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $46,299.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,391 shares in the company, valued at $793,941.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,534 shares of company stock worth $289,831 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,631,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,256,000 after acquiring an additional 641,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,693,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,064,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,063,000 after acquiring an additional 332,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,799,000 after acquiring an additional 830,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,136,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,876,000 after buying an additional 38,698 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.