Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TYL. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.00.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $399.17 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $425.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 109.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.43 and its 200-day moving average is $348.35.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total transaction of $2,274,780.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,876,124.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Further Reading

