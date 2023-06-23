Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Trading 2.4% Higher

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.73 and last traded at $16.67. 4,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 47,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

The company has a market cap of $709.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22.

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Harris sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $44,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 8,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $128,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Harris sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $44,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,220,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,941 shares of company stock worth $642,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 73,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

