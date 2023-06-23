UBS Group Raises Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target to GBX 2,800

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from GBX 2,750 ($35.19) to GBX 2,800 ($35.83) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($37.11) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,987 ($38.22) to GBX 2,854 ($36.52) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,625 ($33.59) to GBX 2,405 ($30.77) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.39) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,300 ($42.23) to GBX 3,500 ($44.79) in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,898.55 ($37.09).

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,333.50 ($29.86) on Monday. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,908.60 ($24.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,613.50 ($33.44). The firm has a market cap of £159.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,370.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,386.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 1,900.83%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

