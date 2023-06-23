Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000646 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $67.55 million and $894,035.40 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,981.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.49 or 0.00569682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00105701 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017500 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00029936 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000426 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002730 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19114651 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $858,410.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

