Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Gap Down to $7.35

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.02. Under Armour shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 1,321,408 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UAA. Wells Fargo & Company cut Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Under Armour Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Insider Activity

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Under Armour by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,312.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

