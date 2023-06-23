Unigold (CVE:UGD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 47340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Unigold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

Unigold Company Profile

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.

