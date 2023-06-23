Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

UL traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 583,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,210. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.