United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

United Internet Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. United Internet has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $24.70.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

