United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
United Internet Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. United Internet has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $24.70.
About United Internet
