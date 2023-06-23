United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.81-1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76.
United States Steel Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of X stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88.
United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United States Steel Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
X has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.
Institutional Trading of United States Steel
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in United States Steel by 1.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 71.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 8.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.
About United States Steel
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on United States Steel from StockNews.com
- Enerpac Tool Group Breaks Out To New High
- Analysts Bullish On Exact Sciences’ Advanced Cancer Screening
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- Five stocks we like better than United States Steel
Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.