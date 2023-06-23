United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.81-1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76.

United States Steel Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of X stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.97%.

X has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in United States Steel by 1.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 71.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 8.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

