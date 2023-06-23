Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Sets New 52-Week Low at $113.00

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHEDGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 113 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 113.60 ($1.45), with a volume of 921556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.52).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research note on Thursday.

Urban Logistics REIT Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £536.17 million, a P/E ratio of 350.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.16.

Urban Logistics REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Urban Logistics REIT’s payout ratio is currently 2,352.94%.

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

