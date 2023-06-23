Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Sets New 52-Week Low at $113.00

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 113 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 113.60 ($1.45), with a volume of 921556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.52).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research note on Thursday.
Urban Logistics REIT Stock Down 4.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £536.17 million, a P/E ratio of 350.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.16.
Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile
Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.
