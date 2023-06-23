USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 140,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 78,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,955 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $37.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
