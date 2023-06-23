USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,199,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XMVM opened at $44.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $49.63.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

