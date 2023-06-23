USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 297,007 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

