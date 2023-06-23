USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after purchasing an additional 179,585 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 45,127 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,835,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

STIP opened at $97.70 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $102.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.96.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

