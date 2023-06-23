USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $330,000 Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,177 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,631,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,794,000 after buying an additional 17,813,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,310,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,232 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,881,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,258 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,040,000 after purchasing an additional 954,175 shares during the period.

SCHO stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.46. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $49.40.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

