USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $596,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,870,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 525,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 46,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $280,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS JMST opened at $50.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.61.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.